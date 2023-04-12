The Maysville City Council voted unanimously at its meeting last week to approve the Memorial Day event hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.
The Downtown Development Authority will be hosting a Memorial Day Bash on May 27 in Maysville Veteran’s Park. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 7:00 p.m. There will be food and crafts vendors, as well as a barbeque cook-off and a cornhole competition. The cornhole competition will cost $40 per team to enter.
The event will be followed by a performance from Matthew Kahler, who will perform a selection of James Taylor songs at the Maysville City Park amphitheater from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be a seating charge for the concert that will be determined at a later date.
For questions or to make donations or volunteer, contact 404-281-4928.
In other business, the city council accepted the low bid from James Short Tractor & Equipment, Inc. for equipment for road construction for a total of $76,715 to come from the Banks County TSPLOST fund. Road construction will come from the 2017 SPLOST fund, which will also pay for the tractor and the equipment.
The city council also recertified their Certificate of Ethics as members of the Georgia Municipal Association. The resolution is to be approved every five years to maintain the city’s membership with the GMA.
