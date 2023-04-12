The Maysville City Council voted unanimously at its meeting last week to approve the Memorial Day event hosted by the Downtown Development Authority.

The Downtown Development Authority will be hosting a Memorial Day Bash on May 27 in Maysville Veteran’s Park. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 7:00 p.m. There will be food and crafts vendors, as well as a barbeque cook-off and a cornhole competition. The cornhole competition will cost $40 per team to enter.

