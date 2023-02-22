The Maysville City Council agreed, in a special called meeting on February 13, to replace an employee security entrance door on the side of city hall.
A proposal was received from DHPACE Doors for a custom size hollow metal door (solid no glass) stainless steel door. This proposal was approved as presented upon a motion made by council member Scott Harper, seconded by council member Junior Hardy to accept the proposal bid of $4,972
