A Maysville business is seeking information on the theft of two of its business signs. Representatives for the company, Puppy le Pew, say the signs were taken sometime on Sunday, March 6.
One of the signs is 8-foot by 4-foot, while the other is a smaller mailbox sign. Both of the signs are metal and were hanging with bolts and hooks.
Puppy le Pew is located at 8847 Maysville Rd.
A cash reward is being offered for information. Anyone with information on the missing signs is asked to contact the Maysville Police Department or Puppy le Pew at 770-530-5265.
