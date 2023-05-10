The Maysville City Council awarded a construction contract to Dale Construction Company at its May meeting for the purpose of improving the water system.

The council discussed the waterline replacement project on Oak Drive, Grove Drive, Ellison Street, Jackson Street, Fair Street, Wilson Street, and Church Street. After hearing from Chip McGaughey, the vice president of Engineering Management, Inc., the council decided to approve a resolution for the purpose of awarding a construction contract for water system improvements to Dale Construction Company for $963,645.

