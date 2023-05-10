The Maysville City Council awarded a construction contract to Dale Construction Company at its May meeting for the purpose of improving the water system.
The council discussed the waterline replacement project on Oak Drive, Grove Drive, Ellison Street, Jackson Street, Fair Street, Wilson Street, and Church Street. After hearing from Chip McGaughey, the vice president of Engineering Management, Inc., the council decided to approve a resolution for the purpose of awarding a construction contract for water system improvements to Dale Construction Company for $963,645.
On March 30, the city received bids on the waterline replacement project from Dale Construction Company, Griffin Bros., Inc. and Dirt Work Grading and Construction. Dale Construction Company earned the lowest bid of $999,061.19, which was over the original estimate of the project’s cost.
McGaughey also explained that the waterline would have to be put in under the pavement on Ellison Street, Fair Street, and Church Street due to existing utilities. He and Mayor Richard Presley suggested that the council remove the pavement repair as a bid item for the project and instead use Banks County TSPLOST funds to repave the streets after construction has finished. The funds will pay for approximately 1,500 feet of pavement repair.
McGaughey suggested an additional line item to backfill the resulting trench with gravel. Adding a gravel backfill while eliminating the pavement repair would save an estimated $42,166, bringing down the potential bid award to $963,645.19.
The total project cost comes to an estimated total of $1,118,645. After reviewing the amount of funding the city has received, McGaughey proposed that the council use the Banks County SPLOST fund along with the American Rescue Plan Act Grant Funds, totalling $1,126,468, which is $7,823 more than the estimated project costs. Construction on the waterline could potentially begin around mid-July.
The council also discussed the use of a property at Church Street and whether its use as an Airbnb rental is compliant with the zoning. There have been complaints by Maysville residents over the past month due to traffic concerns on the road near 180 Church Street. Upon further investigation, it was found that the rental is located on property that is zoned for agriculture.
Conditional use approval must be granted by the city council in order to operate a rental on agriculturally zoned land. As of now, the property owners have not come before the council to seek permissions. However, the council was unsure whether an Airbnb would need a conditional use approval and decided to seek the recommendation of a lawyer.
Councilmember Kimberly Wilmoth spoke on behalf of the Downtown Development Authority. The DDA has proposed a farmers market to be held in Veteran’s City Park on Saturday mornings beginning in late May and ending in August. The council motioned to approve the request from the DDA. For more information, contact 404-281-4928.
Wilmoth also proposed that the hours for the Maysville Public Library be extended on Saturday, May 20, for a first time home buyers’ seminar in conjunction with a loan officer at Pinnacle Bank. The council motioned to approve the extended hours.
In other business, the council heard from Lisa Paez, the executive director of Jackson County Certified Literate Community Program. Paez inquired about a potential contract for services for the Lanier Technical College CLCP.
