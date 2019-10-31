The City of Maysville finished 2018 in the black in its general fund, but had more expenses than revenues in its water and sewer account.
The town's general fund took in $888,700 in revenues in 2018 and had $765,500 in expenses. After adjustments with other accounts, the general fund netted $195,800 on the year, pushing the city's general fund reserves to $1.1 million.
The town's water and sewer fund lost money in 2018, taking in $727,000 in income and expending $864,300 for operations. After internal transfers, the city showed a net loss of $181,100 in its water fund on the year.
No compliance issues were raised by the city's accounting firm for 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.