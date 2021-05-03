The Maysville City Council unofficially agreed on May 3, to provide funds to the town's public library for new computers.
Librarian Kim Wilmoth requested money and said the computers are 10 years old and need to be replaced, especially the computers used by children.
"We are in desperate needs of computers at the library," she said. "We need about $10,000 to upgrade the computers. The Friends of the Library have $2,500. I'm just asking for anything you can do. It is sad the situation with our computers. They are slow."
The council asked for a written request and said some money is available in the town's contingency fund.
Mayor Richard Presley said a called city council meeting could be held to vote on allocating funds to purchase computers for the library.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• opened three bids for the purchase of an excavator and agreed in a 3-1 vote to go with the low bid from James Short Tractor for $49,600. Council members Junior Hardy, Kathy Bush and Richard Parr voted in favor of accepting the low bid, while Scott Harper voted against it.
• unanimously voted not to purchase an ad on the map being distributed by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
• agreed to turn over the property deeds for two buildings downtown to the Downtown Development Authority.
• appointed Steve Boswell and Ron Lewallen to the Maysville Planning Commission.
• agreed in a 3-1 vote for Cajun Construction to do a sewer line repair off of Ellison Street. Parr, Bush and Harper voted in favor while Hardy voted against it.
• heard the library report from Shannon Wheeler who reported that the summer reading program will kick off on June 8 and end of July 16. Several other programs are also planned during the summer. She said the library also plans to resume the weekly story time. Wheeler reported that, during April 638 items were circulated at the library and eight new library cards were issued.
• heard from Vance Holifield that one issue came before the planning commission at its last meeting. He said it was a request to operate an auto service business at 530 Sims St. and the board did not have a problem with this request.
• agreed that the polling place for the city will be at Stonepath Church.
•heard from the mayor that negotiations for the next SPLOST in Banks County will be held May 6 with Banks County leaders.
