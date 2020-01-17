A Maysville man died in a single vehicle crash in Banks County on Thursday, Jan. 16.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 6 Gainesville responded to a single vehicle crash on McDonald Circle at the request of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation it was noted that a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Steven Dale Baxter, 66, Maysville, was traveling south on McDonald Circle approaching a left curve. For unknown reasons, Baxter failed to negotiate the curve causing the vehicle to travel off the right shoulder of the roadway down an embankment where it overturned onto its top as it came to an uncontrolled rest partially submerged in a creek.
Baxter was pronounced deceased by the Banks County Coroner’s Office.
There were no other vehicles involved and there will be no charges, according to the reported from CPL M. Patterson with the GSP.
Banks County Fire Chief Steve Nichols reported when fire/EMS responded they found the victim (Baxter) trapped and submerged partially underwater.
“Rapid extrication was performed and the victim (Baxter) was removed by rescue personnel,” Nichols said, “The patient succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”
Nichols said one firefighter received minor injuries, a laceration to his arm, at the scene, but was later released after medical attention.
