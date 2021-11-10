Motorists passing by Maysville Elementary School need to slow down, or face an automatic fine.
The town plans to put in place speed cameras that will automatically issue fines for motorists who go 10 mph over the speed limit during the school day.
The city will get a portion of the fines from the program with the other funds going to the company setting up the speed cameras.
A study by the firm found that during a one-week period, 1,074 of the 7,169 vehicles passing through the school zoning during school hours were speeding or violating a traffic law.
Automatic speed detection cameras near schools have been implemented in other nearby communities, including in Banks County and the City of Jefferson.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 8, the council:
•approved spending $43,640 to place cameras in the city park in an effort to stop vandalism. The funds will come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue. There has already been vandalism, including damage to the bathrooms and theft of the flag. Councilmember Scott Harper questioned whether the camera system is good enough to identity the vandals. Donnie Young, a representative of the camera firm, stated that it is.
•approved an amendment to the building code to include fees for planning and zoning.
•approved the lot sizes for a subdivision planned by Seth Cape. The lots will all be at least one-half acre except for those in the front which will be .42 acre.
•identified an outparcel in Eagle Heights Subdivision as a .51-acre cemetery. This was done to give the two families access to the cemetery.
•tabled taking action on the three bids received for a roofing project at the library.
•approved a $274,000 project for water improvements on Oak and Grove Drive.
•agreed to a recommendation from the planning commission to allow Marvin Scruggs to place a double-wide mobile home, to replace a single-wide, at 146 Second Street. Planning commission representative Vance Holifield reported on this request.
•Holifield also reported on a recent discussion by the planning commission on seven tracts of land in the city that are zoned C-2 that should be zoned R-2 because they are being used as residential and are in residential neighborhoods. He said he is not sure the property owners are even aware the property is zoned as commercial. He asked for direction in how to approach the property owners to make the change to residential.
•heard the monthly report from library manager Shannon Wheeler, which included the following: 12 special events were held in June and July with 349 people attending; the library had a float in the festival parade; a book sale was held which raised $260 for the library; story time is being held on Mondays with 33 attending in October and 29 attending so far in November; a food drive is being held through Nov. 23. Plans for December include a magician program at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and the Christmas party with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. There will also be an ornament “make and take craft” for the children at the Christmas party. Wheeler also reported that she will begin going to the elementary school to read to Pre-K students every Friday.
