The annual Memorial Day program will be held at the Veteran's Park in Homer at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29.
The Sseaker will be Col. Al Fracker, a 30-year highly-decorated veteran.
"Come join us as we honor our fallen," organizers state.
The program is sponsored by Banks County American Legion Post 215.
Those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.
