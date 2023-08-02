The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-23 End of Grade Milestones results last week. Reading is scored based on percentage at grade level.
The remaining subjects are scored in four categories (in order from lowest: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners). Banks County students scored above the state average in third grade math, fifth grade math and eighth grade science.
Third grade reading (percentage above grade level):
•Banks County: 56.4 percent
Third grade English language arts (percentage of developing learner and above):
Third grade math (percentage of developing learner and above):
Fifth grade reading (percentage above grade level):
•Banks County: 65.4 percent
English language arts (percentage developing learner and above):
•Banks County: 71.4 percent
Fifth grade math (percentage developing learner and above):
•Banks Country: 73.7 percent
Fifth grade science (percentage developing learner and above):
•Banks County: 62.7 percent
Eighth grade reading (percentage above grade level):
•Banks County: 68. 2 percent
Eighth grade English language arts (percentage developing learner and above):
•Banks County: 71.0 percent
Eighth grade math (percentage developing learner and above):
Eighth grade science (percentage developing learner and above):
Eighth grade social studies (percentage developing learner and above):
Banks County High School topped the state average in U.S. History on the Georgia End of Course tests but fell below the state in American Lit and Composition, Algebra I and Biology.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-23 Milestones results last week. Students can score in four categories (in order from lowest: Beginning, developing, proficient and distinguished learners). The following are results from Jackson County high schools (based on students scoring as developing learner and above):
• Banks County High School 67.8
