A missing historical marker in Banks County is being sought.
The marker was originally located on Damascus Road (old Hwy. 184) in northern Banks County near the Line Bridge.
Put up by the state in 1954, the historical marker noted a little-known skirmish from the American Revolution that reportedly took place in the valley of the Middle Broad River in Banks County. That skirmish happened on July 15, 1776, just 11 days after the Declaration of Independence was approved.
But the marker is now gone. Rev. Gene Todd, a member of the Banks County Historical Society, said he believes the marker was taken down when water lines were run along the road. He said it was left laying on the side of the road and that someone apparently picked it up and took it to their home before it could be put back into place.
Anyone who knows the location of the missing historical marker is encouraged to contact Banks County News co-publisher Mike Buffington at mike@mainstreetnews.com or by phone at 706-621-5682 and leave a message. The newspaper will pay a $100 reward to anyone who returns the marker. All information will remain confidential.
HISTORY OF THE BATTLE
Not much is known about the battle or how the marker originally got put up.
According to a 1989 newspaper article in The Banks County News, the battle happened as Col. Elijah Clarke and some of his militia men were escorting provisions to the Savannah River to some other troops. At the time, the area that is today Banks County was wild back country and Indian territory.
As Clarke and his men crossed a creek, or the actual Middle Broad River, they were attacked by a group of Indians, who were allied with the British. There may have been some regular British soldiers involved as well, although that isn't clear in the historical record.
The battle lasted for an hour, according to The History of Georgia by Hugh McCall. The fighting was at times at close range as the combatants used knives in hand-to-hand combat. Four Indians were killed and three of Clarke's men were killed. Clarke himself was wounded in the fighting.
At the time of the battle, there was an ongoing uprising by the Cherokee Indians against settlers. Soon after the Banks County skirmish, American militia retaliated against the Cherokee tribes throughout the Southeast with punitive expeditions to destroy Indian villages. Most of the Cherokee tribes soon submitted and later entered into a peace agreement with the young American government.
THE MARKER
The missing marker was put up at a time when other historical markers were being erected across Banks County from 1953-1957.
Although the missing marker is nominally about the 1776 battle, the wording also includes information about later events in the area. The marker discusses the nearby Line Bridge as being on the original boundary line between the Cherokee Nation and the state and it discusses the "four mile tract" purchase that happened in 1804.
Two other markers relate to Indian boundary locations and one discusses the Civil War skirmish, the Battle of the Narrows. All of those are in northern Banks County.
Several old churches also have historical markers in Banks County, including Hebron Presbyterian, Line Baptist, Leatherwood Baptist, Nails Creek Baptist and Mt. Pleasant Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.