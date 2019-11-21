Another large development may be coming to the Banks Crossing area.
A Development of Regional Impact form for a proposed mixed-use project of commercial, retail and multi-family homes on 100 acres has been filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The project, named as Commerce Point, would be in the City of Commerce inside Jackson County and is located off of Steven B. Tanger Blvd. directly behind the existing Tanger Outlet Mall.
The overall project is slated to be completed in 2025.
WA Engineering of Athens is working on the project.
