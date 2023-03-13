The Lula Ladies is sponsoring a birthday celebration for Mordecai Wilson on Wednesday, March 15, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. He will be celebrating his 98th birthday. Community members are invited to drop by his home at 5980 Moon Drive, Lula, during this time frame to drop off a birthday card, wish him a happy birthday and enjoy a piece a cake.
