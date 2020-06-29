Four people had minor injuries following a four-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 441 near Banks Crossing on June 24.
The wreck closed the busy highway for several hours. One person was transported by Banks County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment.
According to the wreck report, a car failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and Steve Reynolds Pkwy. and pulled in front of a tractor-trailer going north on Hwy. 441. The truck subsequently crossed the grass median and turned over, striking a SUV, which also turned over in the crash. Hwy. 441 south was completely blocked by the the tractor-trailer following the incident.
A second tractor-trailer, also traveling north on Hwy. 441, was also involved in the wreck but only had minor damage.
A total of 15 people were in the four vehicles at the time of the wreck.
