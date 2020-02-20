The Tree House, Inc. will host its 22nd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Presented by Akins Ford, the event is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children.
Dinner tickets and sponsorships for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org. The deadline for purchasing tickets is March 11.
Over 100 items will be available for your bidding pleasure at “A Night of Hope for Children.” Guests will be able to bid on trips to the Bahamas, Italy, Utah and Florida. Golf outings, home décor, jewelry, fine dining, and tickets to sporting events, concerts and entertainment venues are just a sample of the items that will be offered.
Mobile bidding on silent auction items begins at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, go to www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact Ginette Williams, executive director, at ginette@thetreehouseinc.org. or 770-868-1900.
