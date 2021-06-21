Some new rules about burning yard waste are slated to go into effect July 1.
Under the new rules, those burning leaves, limbs and other yard debris will no longer have to formally notify the Georgia Forestry Commission in advance.
But those burning debris must now follow new guidelines, including:
• burn sites will have to be 25 ft. from woodlands, fields or other flammable materials.
• burn sites will also have to b 50 ft. away from structures, including homes, outbuildings, sheds and garages.
• all burning will have to be done sunrise to sunset.
• a person will have to attend all fires at all times.
• reasonable precautions will have to be in place, including a pressurized water source (not just buckets), a barrier, available hand tools and weather awareness.
The new rules don't affect the summer burn ban, which remain sin effect from May 1- Sept. 30. Nor do the new rules affect the need for getting a burn permit for commercial agricultural or development burning.
