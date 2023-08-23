BY KARLEE CALDWELL
Erin Gathercoal, Baldwin’s former administration assistant, was appointed as Baldwin’s city clerk at last week’s meeting.
Gathercoal has been working for the city for just under a year and a half as administration assistant. She has completed the minimum mandated training for her new position with plans to complete more training.
Amid several compliments from the mayor and council, Gathercoal stated, “I have really enjoyed my time here at the city. Thank you for putting your trust in me to hold this position.”
John Dills will take over the role of administration assistant with the addition of social media coordinator.
LIFT STATION PUMP
Due to the recent failure of the lift station sewer pumps at the prison, the public works department was given approval for the purchase of a new sewer pump not to exceed $47,000, including labor and delivery. This cost is nearly half that of the company who manufactured the current pumps in Baldwin.
Because the city is purchasing the pump from Keen, a different company than usual, only one 100hp pump got approved by the council to replace the current 88hp pump. The city plans to buy an additional pump later.
The city chose Keen due to the significantly lower cost, shorter delivery time of six to seven weeks, and the company being an American, family-owned business, town leaders state.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, council approved:
•rules and regulations for Baldwin’s Cemetery. Changes have been made to clearly state the requirements in place regarding internment, visitation, upkeep, purchase of lots, and more. These documents will be available online and in city hall.
•the second reading of the special use permit ordinance to allow an in-home daycare.
•the FY24 budget resolution that recognizes the city is operating under a balanced annual budget for the general and enterprise fund.
•reauthorization of the special election resolution to fill the mayor’s seat. In contrast to the original documentation, all elections for mayor and council members shall be by plurality vote in accordance with the Baldwin City Charter.
•payment of the remaining $33,366 balance that was unaccounted for with the light street water tank project. Due to a misunderstanding with GEFA loans, the city had to make up the difference to successfully close out the project upon completion. This will be paid for using the water fund balance.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•Baldwin will be hosting the first ever Movie in the Market at 7:30 p.m. on August 25. Those who attend are asked to bring chairs and blankets to the Baldwin Farmers’ Market for a free screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Light concessions will be available with all proceeds going to the “Shop with a Hero” program.
•The City of Baldwin is now accepting vendors for the sixth annual Fall Festival on October 21. Baldwin welcomes food trucks, crafters, and non-profits to sign up for a booth and part of the yearly celebration of Baldwin and the surrounding community. Vendor applications are available online at www.cityofbaldwin.org or by emailing baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
