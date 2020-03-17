Mainstreet Newspapers' offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
Offices in Jefferson, Danielsville, Winder and Homer are closed in response to the Coronavirus crisis.
Those needing to contact the newspapers may do so via email, telephone or the papers' websites. Drop boxes are also available at each location.
Many of the newspapers' reporters and editors are working from home when possible.
The papers will be published on their regular weekly schedule and available at newsstands and subscriptions via the USPS.
Watch for updates on our website at mainstreetnews.com.
To check on subscriptions and other services, call 706-367-5233.
Editors may also be contacted at:
The Jackson Herald
Mike Buffington
The Braselton News
Alex Buffington
The Madison County Journal
Zach Mitcham
The Barrow News-Journal
Scott Thompson
sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com
The Banks County News
Angela Gary
