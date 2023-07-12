The Banks County Board of Commissioners came to an impasse Tuesday night on an appointment to the planning and zoning appeals board.
BOC chairman Charles Turk made a motion that Brad McCook be reappointed. Commissioner Keith Gardiner also voted in favor of this, while Bo Garrison and Chris Ausburn voted against it. Commissioner Danny Maxwell was not present.
Garrison then made a motion to appoint Brett Copeman to the planning and zoning appeals board. Ausburn agreed with this but Turk and Gardiner voted against it.
With both votes being 2-2, no action was taken to make an appointment to the board.
In other business at the meeting:
•Sandra Fulgrum was appointed to serve on the Banks County Department of Family and Children Services Board. This is to finish a vacant seat that will end on June 30, 2026.
•Carrie Manning was appointed to serve on the Banks County Department of Family and Children Services Board. This is to finish a vacant seat that will end on June 30, 2028.
•In the Chairman’s report, Charles Turk shared that 330 fire calls and 2,756 sheriff’s office calls were reported in June. Turks also offered congratulations to the archery team for placing seventh in the nation. Turk gave an update on current road projects, including reporting that the Gardiner Road paving is complete and the West Ridgeway Road paving is expected to begin later this week.
•the BOC aproved the annual contract with Legacy Link for the Meals on Wheels program offered by the Banks County Senior Citizen’s Center.
•the BOC approved the annual contract with Tates Creek Fire Department for fire/EMS service.
•the BOC met in closed session for more than one hour to discuss personnel and litigation. When the meeting was opened to the public, the BOC voted to accept the resignation of code enforcement officer Darrell Crane.
