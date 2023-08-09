The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) is assisting Banks County and the municipalities of Homer and Maysville with the updates of their Comprehensive Plans, the state-required documents that helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the communities.
These planning processes are designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, ensuring a level of coordination between local and state level interests.
The next events will be a pair of open house forums on August 21 in the Commission Chambers of the Banks County Courthouse Annex. During these times, visitors can view at their own pace a series of stations and displays offering information and images on topics ranging from development types, land use, and preliminary lists of priorities raised during the public survey process.
Participants will be asked to indicate their thoughts and questions at each station they choose to visit. People are invited to visit at any point during the windows, and they may stay as briefly or as long as they desire.
GMRC staff will be on hand to answer any questions and to receive additional comments. Information learned from these events will contribute to the update of the local plans, which should be available for public comment in September.
The Banks County joint plan meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the County Annex Building, located at 150 Hudson Drive, Homer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.