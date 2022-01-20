Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved hit and run that occurred Thursday morning (Jan. 20) at Banks Crossing. The wreck occurred on Hwy. 441 near Walmart.
"Banks County Sheriff’s Office is currently on-scene and assisting Georgia State Patrol in the area of Hwy. 15/Hwy. 441 and Zips Carwash," the BCSO said in a Facebook post around 9 a.m. "We can confirm that a pedestrian was struck and killed. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the family has been notified."
The investigation is ongoing.
