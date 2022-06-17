PepsiCo Beverages North America recently held a ribbon cutting for its new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Commerce.
The full-scale distribution center will create 50 new jobs, including product pickers (order fulfillment); forklift operators, CDL-A drivers, inventory specialists and checkers. It will distribute almost six million cases of beverages – including Pepsi, MTN Dew, Gatorade, bubly, Aquafina and Pure Leaf – per year across 26 routes to customers in 28 counties, a capacity increase that will be felt throughout Gainesville, Rome, Athens, Stone Mountain and Atlanta.
“We are excited to welcome PepsiCo, one of the leading national brands, as the newest corporate citizen of Commerce,” said Commerce Mayor Clark Hill III. “We appreciate the investment in our city and in the lives of our residents.”
This announcement builds on last year’s $260 million expansion of the PBNA manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker, now resulting in over 425 new jobs. In the span of three years, PBNA, through its operating subsidiaries, has committed $268 million of capital in the State of Georgia.
“This new facility is an integral next step in our recent expansion in the state of Georgia,” said Darcy Arata, Senior Vice President, Operations PBNA South Division. “Our Commerce facility will increase our capacity and productivity in the state, enabling PepsiCo to better service the needs of our customers across key counties in northern Georgia and give them the great beverages they love while creating job opportunities on the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.