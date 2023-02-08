The Banks County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday night of requests that would bring a dog kennel and chicken house operation into the county.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the requests when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the County Annex Building.
The first request heard by the planners came from Michael Campanale II, who is requesting a conditional use permit to locate a dog kennel at 3935 Old Hwy. 441 North in Alto.
He said plans are to house four to five dogs in a small structure on the property. A barn on the property will be renovated over the next year to house an additional eight kennels.
No one spoke in opposition to the request, and the planning commission unanimously recommended approval.
Planning commission member Tyler Griffith stated, “He did a good job of reading the code and finding out what he can and can not do.”
Planning commission member Jody Parks questioned what would happen to dogs who die on the property. Campanale said a vet would be contacted to determine the cause of death and the owner would immediately be contacted as well.
As to the type of training on the site, the applicant said it would be “obedience training.”
The second request heard by the planners came from Shayne Shelton, who is seeking a conditional use permit to locate a chicken farm for Cobb Vantress on 26.7 acres on Chatham Road.
The planners unanimously recommend approval.
In other business at the meeting, the planners agreed to ask the BOC to set up a training class for their members to attend.
Present for the meeting were chairman Jay O’Kelly, vice chairman Griffith and commission members Scott Wheatley, Jason Hensley and Parks.
