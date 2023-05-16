Plans to locate a new hotel at Banks Crossing hit a roadblock Tuesday night when the Banks County Planning Commission recommended a conditional use request for the project be denied. The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Annex Building.
Adam Patel with Legacy Hotels Commerce requested the conditional use for 1.5 acres located at 30933 Hwy. 441 (beside of Pritchett Tire) at Banks Crossing. Plans are to locate an 83-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton with a projected revenue of $3 million annually.
The vote to recommend denial was 4-1 with Jay O’Kelley, Jody Parks, Scott Wheatley and Taylor Griffith voting for the motion. Jason Hensley voted against the motion to deny the request.
The biggest concern from the planning commission members is that the hotel would be an “extended stay” property. Kristin Mayernick spoke on behalf of Patel and repeatedly said the hotel would not be “extended stay” and would not be advertised locally as such. Griffith pointed out that the national Home 2 Suites by Hilton brand does advertise their hotels as being “extended stay.”
Mayernick said the nightly fee, $160 to $170, would be the same no matter how many nights someone stayed. She also said local advertising would not be for “extended stay.” She pointed out that Legacy would have no control over national advertising by Hilton.
“We don’t want an extended property,” she said. “We want a Hilton property. This would bring a Hilton property into our family which is important to us… We are not going to operate it as an extended stay hotel.”
Griffith said, “It’s advertised and designed as extended stay… The code clearly defines this application as extended stay.”
Patel also spoke in favor of the request, stating, “We always do the right thing. We do everything we can to support the community.”
No one spoke in opposition to the request.
In other business, the planning commission:
•recommended approval of a request from Scott and Robin Thomas to operate a quarterly auction on two lots, at 30220 and 30244 Hwy. 441 for commercial vehicles and equipment.
•recommended approval for John Phillips for a conditional use for 63.91 acres at Ervin Chambers Road to locate six eo eight poultry farms, with a reduced setback. The required setback is 800 feet and Phillips has just under that amount.
The BOC will also take action on the Thomas and Phillips request at its May 23 meeting.
