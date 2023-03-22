The Banks County Planning Commission recommended, in a 3-1 vote Tuesday night, that a request for a rezoning to locate a diesel truck repair shop in the county be denied.
Artem and Eugene Doroshenko applied for a 17.32-acre lot at 01 Vaughn Roa from ARR to C2 to be used for a diesel truck repair shop.
Jason Hensley voted against the motion, while Jay O’Kelly, Taylor Griffith and Jody Parks voted in favor of it.
The planners discussed ways that the use could be allowed but could not find a way. O’Kelly said, “There are some things that need hashing out and our board may not be the one to hash it out. hopefully, they (the board of commissioners) will come up with something that will work for y’all.”
In other business, the planning commission:
•agreed to ask the board of commissioners to ask the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Center to provide a one-day free training session for the planning commission, planning staff and commissioners.
•discussed whether letters submitted in favor of against requests should be read into the public record since there is no way to determine if the name on the letters is actually the person who sent in the letter. Board members agreed that the letters could be submitted to them to read and review but that they would not be read at the meeting.
