Members of the Banks County Planning Commission are shown discussing a rezoning request. Pictured are: (L-R) Jay O'Kelly, Taylor Griffith, Jody Parks and Jason Hensley.

The Banks County Planning Commission recommended, in a 3-1 vote Tuesday night, that a request for a rezoning to locate a diesel truck repair shop in the county be denied.

Artem and Eugene Doroshenko applied for a 17.32-acre lot at 01 Vaughn Roa from ARR to C2 to be used for a diesel truck repair shop.

