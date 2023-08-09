After one hour of discussion, the Banks County Planning Commission tabled a request at its meeting last week from Towonna Wood to rezone a 15.35-acre lot located at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and McCoy Bridge Road.
Wood asked to change the zoning from ARR to C2 for the property to be used for a wholesale establishment with a special use for a storage yard for railway components.
Planning commission member Taylor Griffin said that the comprehensive plan does call for commercial at these intersections. However, he added that the plan also says development should serve the local residents.
This was the issue that the planners could not agree on at the meeting.
Chairman Jay O’Kelley first made a motion to approve the request. No one seconded his motion.
Planning commission member Jason Hensley then made a motion to deny the request. No one seconded his motion.
O’Kelly then made the motion to table the request until the Aug. 15 planning commission meeting. This motion passed unanimously.
Hensley said, “We have to make the right decision for all parties and for all of Banks County. That is hard to do sometimes.”
The site plan is available for review in the planning and zoning office for interested citizens, who can also drop off their comments on the request.
A.J. Purcell spoke in support of the request and said the location is appropriate for a small business.
“It is a great business—small family-owned business,” Purcell said. “That is what Banks County has always been about.”
Eight people spoke in opposition to the request.
“To add another junk yard to Banks County is a shame,” one woman said.
Marsha Harris said, “I am pro small business, for sure. I’m just not sure this is right for our community.”
Wayne Day said, “This is very heavy industrial. It will make a lot of noise. It will be a mess. I oppose this because of all the noise it will be making for our neighborhood.”
Jeremy Harris added, “It may not be in conflict with the plan but it is in conflict with everyone in that neighborhood. Nobody wants it…. They should never got this far without a site plan.”
Wood spoke after the comments, stating that there would be no fabrication on the property.
Also at the meeting, the planning commission discussed several policy issues, including the following:
•O’Kelly questioned whether the format of the planning commission meeting be consistent with the planning requests held by the board of commissioners. The difference is that the BOC opens and closes each public hearing request individually. The planning commission agreed to change the format to mirror the BOC hearings.
•Griffin brought up the issue of the platting authority of Banks County, which officials said is the planning commission. He said plat requests should come before the planning commission as a group and this needs to be followed. He said minor divisions could be approved by the planning official.
•Griffin spoke on procedures for meetings. He said recent amendments made concerning this issue should be consolidated into one document provided to all planning commission members.
•Meeting schedule, with O’Kelly stating that there may be two meetings per month instead of one. One reason is the platting requests which could arise after the first meeting of the month has already been held. It was also pointed out that progress could also be halted on projects if they are held for one month until the next meeting.
