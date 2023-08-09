After one hour of discussion, the Banks County Planning Commission tabled a request at its meeting last week from Towonna Wood to rezone a 15.35-acre lot located at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and McCoy Bridge Road.

Wood asked to change the zoning from ARR to C2 for the property to be used for a wholesale establishment with a special use for a storage yard for railway components.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.