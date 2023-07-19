A proposal to convert the Jaemor Farm building into a convenience store was presented to the Banks County Planning Commission Tuesday night.
Stanton Porter requested that .92-acres located at 40081 Highway 441 be conditionally used as a convenience food and retail business with retail gas sales.
“It is a great idea to take something vacant and utilize it instead of going somewhere else and building,” Porter said.
The planners recommended approval of the request.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will take action on the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Annex Building.
The planners also recommended approval of a request from Eli Sanders that the property located on Highway 63 at the intersection of Highway 184 Sunshine Church be conditionally used as a poultry operation with reduced setbacks.
Sanders presented the request and one person spoke against it.
An adjacent property owner said his concerns with the request are concerns about public safety with large trucks being on the road, the chicken houses close proximity to the flood plain and possible reduced property values on his property.
Planning commission chairman Jay O’Kelly said the Georgia Department of Transportation would address any issues with the road and the Environmental Protection Division would address concerns with the flood plain during permitting.
As to his concerns on chicken houses, O’Kelly said, “You have to accept the fact that Banks County is rural and they are here.”
The Banks County Board of Commission will meet on the requests at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the the board room of the County Annex Building.
The Banks County BOC will also take action on this request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Annex Building located in Homer.
