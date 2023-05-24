The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission (GMRC) is assisting Banks County, the Town of Homer and the City of Maysville with the updates of their Comprehensive Plans, the state-required documents that helps shape and coordinate local work programs for the communities.
These planning processes are designed to ensure that major projects and policies for the community are developed with public input, ensuring a level of coordination between local and State level interests.
As part of this process there will be multiple opportunities for public input, beginning with the public planned. Initial meetings will walk through the basics of the document, the planning process, and how the comprehensive plan is used to help guide community policies and programs. Subsequent meetings will review the needs and goals for each community and what the local governments can do in preparation for the future.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in as many events as possible.
In addition, there are also brief online surveys asking people to give their thoughts on select issues and priorities for each community. These surveys will be accessible through June 30, 2023, and are open to anyone with a vested interest in the area. Links to the surveys will be posted on each government’s web site and will be posted around the area.
The Banks County Plan Meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Annex Building, located at 150 Hudson Valley Drive, Homer.
The Maysville Plan Meeting will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Maysville City Hall, located at 4 Homer Street, Maysville.
