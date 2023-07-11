Baldwin’s City Council approved the bid award of $938,250 to Precision Metal Building for the construction of the new public works buildings. This was the lower bid compared to Darland Construction’s $1,020,218 bid.

The city plans to use $482,373 from the 2021 Water and Sewer Bond and the remaining $455,877 from SPLOST VII. This project consists of the complete design and construction of a 3,000 square foot public works office and a 4,000 square foot public works shop.

