Baldwin’s City Council approved the bid award of $938,250 to Precision Metal Building for the construction of the new public works buildings. This was the lower bid compared to Darland Construction’s $1,020,218 bid.
The city plans to use $482,373 from the 2021 Water and Sewer Bond and the remaining $455,877 from SPLOST VII. This project consists of the complete design and construction of a 3,000 square foot public works office and a 4,000 square foot public works shop.
The city’s engineer approved the bid award after completing a due diligence review on Precision Metal and receiving several complimentary references.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council approved:
•the purchase of zero turn mowers and a service truck for the Public Works Department. These items are both budgeted and come at a cost of $17,752 for the mowers and the truck amount not to exceed $60,000.
•the first reading of a Special Use Permit for an in-home daycare with a maximum of six children per day. The resident is licensed by the state and meets all requirements to operate.
•the Savant Learning Systems Virtual Academy Contract for the Baldwin Police Department. This system provides the required annual training while reducing overtime and travel costs for officers. The one-year contract comes at a total cost of $1,050 and was worked into the FY24 budget under Software Contracts.
•The Piedmont Library System Pop Up Rolling Library will be set up at the Baldwin Farmers’ Market from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday through the end of July. Those attending the Rolling Library with children will receive food bags courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•The Baldwin Back to School Bash will be Saturday July 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Life Church. Everything at this event will be free of charge, including food, activities, school supplies for children present in grades K-12, and haircuts from local hairdressers. Contact City Hall to donate supplies.
•Shop with a Hero tickets are available for purchase to enter in a raffle on July 31 for a Pit Boss Grill. All proceeds go towards giving local kids an unforgettable Christmas, local elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at city hall.
