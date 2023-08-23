Qualifying is being this week for town elections in Alto and Baldwin.
Qualifying will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 21-24, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 25, in the Habersham County Elections and Voter Registration Office, Habersham County Administration Building, 130 Jacob’s Way, Clarkesville.
In Alto, the following seats will appear on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot:
•Councilmember – Currently held by James Turner
•Councilmember – Currently held by Eddie Palmer
•Mayor – Currently held by P.J. Huggins
The qualifying fee for each seat is $35.
In Baldwin, the following seats will appear on the Nov. 7 Special Election ballot:
•Post 1 Councilmember – Currently held by Larry Lewallen
•Post 2 Councilmember – Currently held by Theron Ayers
•Post 3 Councilmember – Currently held by Stephanie Almagno
•Mayor – currently held by Acting Mayor Alice Venter, which will be elected for the remainder of about two years and one month, beginning around Dec. 1, 2023, and run through Dec. 31, 2025.
The qualifying fee for each seat is $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.