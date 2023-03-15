The Banks County Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Opening Day Parade to kick off the spring season of softball and baseball.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 18. Players and coaches will start the parade at the recreation department at 9 a.m. and then work their way down to the new fields. This event will have vendors, concessions and live games starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to end by 5 p.m.
