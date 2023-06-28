Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all Regional Commissions reported a rise in unemployment rates in May.
“Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low — especially compared to the national numbers,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments.”
In May, the labor force rose in all Regional Commissions.
Employment was up in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
In May, initial unemployment claims decreased in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
In the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks, Dawson, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 2.9 percent over the month, the rate was 2.5 percent one year ago. The labor force was up 2,382 over the month and up 2,733 over the year, to 245,670. The number of employed was up 529 over the month and up 1,534 over the year, to 238,474.
For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail. Additionally, by visiting Employ Georgia, employers can manage job openings and access the state’s talent pool. GDOL’s Career Centers are providing in-person employment services for customers across the state.
For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia Labor Market Explorer to view a comprehensive report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.