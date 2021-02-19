A new mass vaccination center is being set up in Northeast Georgia to administer the Covid vaccine.
The drive-thru location is set for the Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville.
It is one of four sites being established around the state by the Georgia Department of Health. Each site should be able to vaccinate 1,100 people per day.
The site will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments are mandatory, and can be made by visiting https://MyVaccineGeorgia.com.
The site is in addition to the facility the state has recently opened at the Jackson County Agricultural Center in Jefferson. That site operates only on Wednesdays. On Feb. 17, it reportedly administered nearly 500 doses of the vaccine.
