The Republican Women of Banks County will meet on June 6 at Homer City Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
The gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting to start at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Pam Lightsey, president of the Georgia Federation of Republican Women.
For more information, contact Martha Ramsey at 706-654-6263 or by email at mgramsey@windstream.net.
