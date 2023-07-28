The Republican Women of Banks County will meet on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Homer City Hall. The social gathering will be held at 6:30 pm., with the meeting to start at 7 pm.
Reagan Box, 2026 U.S. Senatorial Candidate, will be the guest speaker. A woman of multi-hats from marine research, foreign missions, to horse trainer/breaker/show horses, Box has decided to put on a new “hat” and run for US Senate in 2026. She said that realizes that our elected officials must stand for “We the People.”
