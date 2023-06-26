The Republican Women of Banks County has received its official charter as members of the Georgia Federation Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women.
Georgia Federation Republican Women President Pam Lightsey presented the charter to the Republican Women of Banks County Members then swore in officers.
Officers are: Martha Ramsey, President; Vickey Thomas, Vice President; Amy Banks, Secretary; and Judy Sheridan, Treasurer.
Ann Gordon and Michelle Ramsey were recognized as chairman of committees.
She also presented the Georgia Senate Resolution 427 recognizing and commending the club as they promote and inform the electorate through political activity.
The meeting was well attended by members and ‘sister’ Republican Women of Hall County.
The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Homer City Hall at 7 p.m.
"We need every Republican to unite and work toward for a better government for our children’s future," Mrs. Ramsey states. "Through the Grace of God we will make a difference."
