The Banks County Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, to discuss requests that would lead to a convenience store and poultry operation locating in the county.
The meeting will be held in the board room of the County Annex Building, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
Stanton Porter has requested for the property located at 40081 Hwy. 441 be conditionally used as a convenience foot and retail business with retail gas sales.
Eli Sanders has requested that the property located on Hwy. 63 at the intersection of Hwy. 184 Sunshine Church be conditionally used as a poultry operation with reduced setbacks.
The Banks County Board of Commission will meet on the requests at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the the board room of the County Annex Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.