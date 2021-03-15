Two fires at a Banks County residence have been ruled arson.
The fires occurred at 783 McDonald Circle in Commerce at 7:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. The residence is a 57-year-old single-wide mobile home.
“According to the occupants, a fire was found on the front porch of the residence in a plastic bucket about 40 minutes before the second fire occurred,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The second fire caused minor damage to the right side of the structure. Both fires were extinguished before the fire department arrived.”
The State Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Banks County Fire Department and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office on this case.
Anyone with information about this Banks County fire is asked to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-252-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
