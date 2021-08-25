The Rev. Julius Mack, a long-time employee of Mainstreet Newspapers and a local minister, died Aug. 25 from complications of COVID-19.
No service details have yet been announced.
The Rev. Mack had worked at Mainstreet Newspapers since his early teenage years and recently celebrated his 50-year anniversary at the firm. He was shop foreman where he oversaw printing operations of Mainstreet's newspapers and commercial printing operations.
He also delivered newspapers throughout the four counties served by Mainstreet and was a well-known fixture in many stores and businesses across the area.
The Rev. Mack was also minister of Bush River Baptist Church on Grove Level Rd. in Banks County.
