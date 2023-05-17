Reve Solutions is set to open a facility in Baldwin. At a meeting of the Baldwin City Council last week,
Reve Solutions is set to open a facility in Baldwin. At a meeting of the Baldwin City Council last week,
At Tuesday’s work session, the council heard from Reve Solutions regarding a special use permit (SUP) for the waste disposal company.
While keeping the zoning light industrial, the company is requesting the conditional use of a septage dewatering, pretreatment, and composting facility to be permitted within the city.
Reve Solutions layers biosolids with carbon woodchips, composting the solids within 21 days. Company officials says this process is clean and odorless and will boost Baldwin’s local economy while providing a more environmentally friendly approach.
The setbacks for the light industrial zoning district will remain in force and unaffected by the SUP. Two conditions that were added include a five foot vegetative buffer installed abutting Industrial Park Road for beautification purposes. Additionally, the company must enter into a service agreement with the city outlining requirements for effluent discharge allowance and monitoring, all state issued permits, submittals, and other reporting requirements.
Reve Solutions owner and operator Carlos Talbott expressed his excitement to work with Baldwin, stating, “We’re committed to being good neighbors and partners for a very long time. We’re excited to keep growing and have the opportunity… in Baldwin.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, council discussed:
•economic development within the city. They highlighted upcoming projects that are in the works including the potential addition of townhomes for rental off Hwy. 365, which is currently under review. In addition, they talked over previously approved projects including the daycare, liquor store, and gas station next to Dairy Queen. The daycare development is under review due to challenges with water and sewer access, the liquor store is currently in the building process, and the gas station has been permitted but has not started construction yet.
•the FY24 budget, where city leaders shared their enthusiasm for the new businesses coming into Baldwin that will help offset property taxes for citizens, leading them closer to funding the city through industry rather than residential money.
•Public Safety Day that will be held May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by Steel Cell at 510 Industrial Park Road. This free event is for all ages, focusing on demonstrations and activities regarding public safety. Food vendors are welcome. Email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information.
