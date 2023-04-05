A rezoning request that will allow for a truck repair shop to continue to operate in the county was approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners at its March meeting.
The BOC approved a request from Artem and Eugene Doroshenko to rezone a 17.32-acre lot at 301 Vaughn Road from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to C2 (Commercial).
The approval came after almost one hour of discussion and was approved with a list of conditions, including: Cut out five acres for C2 zoning, there must be signage directing to the shop, can’t add on to the building, must have county business license, no sale of trucks or trailers—repair only, one trailer for storage, two parts trailers, three trailers to be worked on on the inside, with seven trucks being allowed outside.
SPEAKING IN SUPPORT
Several family members spoke on the request, including Valentine Doroshenko. He said there are no additional plans to develop the business further. “The shop that is there is perfect for us to do repairs,” he said.
He added that the focus of the business is on longer repairs on the truck, so there is a lot less traffic on Vaughn Road.
Another family members shared that they were approached by a county representative asking if they have a business license. They replied that the do have a state licnese but were informed they also need a county license.
“So, we immediately started the process to obtain one,” he said.
Artem Doroshenko, also spoke on the business, which has been in operation for one year and fourth months. He said the first thing they did when planning to open the business was to talk to neighbors and they found no opposition.
Artem said when they were told they needed to rezone, the family again talked to neighbors. He said one neighbor had a concern on the view from the street. He said the neighbor didn’t want to see the shop from the street.
“He asked us to plant 40 trees and we did, and now he supports us,” he said.
He added that they would request “no truck thru” signs be placed on the road past the shop.
Elana Doroshenko spoke on improvements they are making, including filling the road with gravel, not working on holidays and having regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She added that they are supporting four families with this business.
Four area property owners spoke in support of the rezoning and the business.
“I think it’s a great thing a family can stick together and have a business like this,” Drew Cantrell said. “I think they are trying to do things the right way. We have no opposition to what they are doing. I am for it.”
Nicky Aguilera, one of the neighbors, says trucks go at a slower pace.
“This whole family has been more than nice to everyone,” she added. “They have checked with us every step of the way. They have gone above and beyond to make everyone happy.”
Alfonso Aguilera said, “They are great neighbors. We haven’t had any problems with the truck traffic. My family is one of the only ones with kids. There are no kids at all in the street.”
Marvin Duncan Jr., who has lived in the aera 50 years, said, “I’ve had no problem with any trucks. They drive slow. They don’t make any loud noise. I’m glad it’s re-opened and I hope it gets to stay open.”
OPPOSITION
One person spoke in opposition to the request with safety being his main concern.
Johnny Hart said, “I don’t have any concerns with their business. They are quiet. I never hear them. It is an eyesore though. At beginning of year, there might have been one or two trucks. Now, there is a lot more traffic.”
BOC CHAIRMAN SPEAKS
BOC chairman Charles Turk said there was a question from the planning commission on whether it should be C1 or C2 zoning. He read the requirements for each and said C2 is the property zoning for the use of the property.
As to whether its spot zoning, Turk said another property in the area was zoned C2 in 2000.
“It’s not spot zoning,” he said. “You already have one spot that is C2.”
He added, “We hear about wanting Mom and Pop stores. That is about as Mom and Pop as you can get. It’s Pop and Sons.”
Turk added that there should be no 10 wheels past the property and speed limit signs should be put up.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business,
•the BOC approved, in a 3-2 vote, a request from the planning commission that a joint training session be held for the two boards.
•the BOC approved a road name change, going from Diana Way to Grove Creek Point.
•agreed to a request from fire chief Steve Nichols to apply for a Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant.
•approved a request for a Weather Station to be located at Banks County Middle School. The county received a grant for this project, with the county's portion being $4,000.
•approved a Fire/EMS automatic aid agreement ratification with the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
•approved a lease contract with Old Orchard Tower.
•approved a request to updated the employee handbook. The update will be done by Jarrard & Davis, LLP.
