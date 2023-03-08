Construction work will close Smokey Road near the Alto prison for installation of new stormwater pipes.
The temporary closure of Smokey Road near Alto is set to begin March 13 and last for two weeks.
Weather permitting, Anderson Grading & Pipeline, through a contract with Lee Arrendale State Prison, will be replacing and installing new stormwater pipes.
Smokey Road will be closed to through traffic between CM Wilbanks Road and Mt. Zion Church Road.
Signage will be placed along the route to detour traffic around the work area.
Access to CM Wilbanks Road and Peace Dollar Drive will be maintained and remain open to residents of those two roads.
Work will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, March 13-24.
The closure could affect access to as many as 50 homes and buildings during the process.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and obey all construction signs, flaggers, and crews during the process.
