At the meeting on Jan. 16, Shane Roberts was selected as the new chairman of the Banks County Board of Education.
During the first meeting of the new year, the board also approved Wes Whitfield as the new vice-chairman.
UPCOMING RETREAT
Superintendent Ann Hopkins announced that the annual BOE retreat is set for Feb. 6 from 4-7 p.m. and Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m.
The retreat will be held prior to the monthly work session and regular board meeting and will be held in the board meeting room.
FINANCIAL REPORT
Finance director Mike Beasley reported the Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) funds received for December 2019 totaled $277,592.
PERSONNEL ITEMS APPROVED
The following personnel items were approved, following a closed session:
•Certified – Resignation: Elizabeth (Betsy) Wagenknecht, teacher, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
•Certified – New Hire: Darren West, teacher, effective remained of 2019-20 school year.
•Classified – New Hires: Katie F. Ward, school nurse, effective remainder of 2019-20 school year; and Carmela MacKenzie and Cheryl Smith, paraprofessionals, effective remainder of 2019-20 school year.
