Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 8:26 am
Richard Rutherford has been appointed to serve on the Maysville Planning & Zoning Board. The action came at the February meeting of the Maysville City Council.
In other business at the meeting:
•David Butler with the Adult Literacy Program was present to talk with the council about the Jackson County Adult Education Center program.
•the Council voted to purchase a Kubota tractor lawnmower from James Short Tractors. This will be paid out of the Cemetery Fund at a cost of $9,400.
•Oliver Electric gave a quote for two complete decorative lights and poles, at a cost of $7,450, along with the complete electrical and concrete anchor bases. These lights will be placed in the Maysville City Park.
