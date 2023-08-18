The Banks County School System will hold governance meetings at each school on the following dates for the 2023-2024 school year at 6 p.m.
BANKS COUNTY PRIMARY
Banks County Primary School will hold meetings on Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Jan. 9, February 13, March 12 and April 16.
The meetings will be held in the Banks County Primary School conference room..
BANKS COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Banks County Elementary School will hold meetings on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 14,
The meetings will be held at the Banks County Elementary School conference roonm.
BANKS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Banks County Middle School will hold meetings on Sept. 19, Oct., Nov. 28 , Jan. 16, February 20, March 19 and April 23.
The meeting will be held at the Banks County Middle School conference room.
BANKS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Banks County High School will hold meetings on Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov 14, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 12 and April 16.
The meetings will be held at the Banks County High School conference room.
