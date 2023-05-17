Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had a roundtable meeting in Banks County last week at the Annex Building to meet with council leaders.
Raffensperger spoke on several issues, including recent legislation.
His topics included:
•SB 84, the SPEAR Act, which is a bill targeted at reducing the financial exploitation of seniors. It allows financial institutions to flag and pause transactions which appear to be fraudulent or suspicious while they investigate further that it is a genuine transaction.
•SB 129, which is an election bill which requires employers give employees off two hours to vote during advance voting. It additionally codifies risk limiting audits, which are audits conducted after an election to verify the machine count and build further trust in the electoral process.
•the Georgia Works Licensing Commission, which will kicked off Monday, May 15. It will review the licensing process to reduce bureaucratic barriers, expand consumer protections, and streamline the process to meet the needs of the growing state. It is composed of three Chamber of Commerce members (Metro-ATL Chamber, Savannah Chamber, and Georgia Chamber), two board members from licensing boards, and four state senators and four state representatives. The commission will travel around the state and hear from members of the public about their experiences with licensing.
•SheLeads, which is a entrepreneurship program to help women owned businesses grow and expand. These were conducted online during the pandemic, but now are transitioning back to in-person. The speakers at these programs are generally female CEOs, business owners, and subject matter experts.
•the Student Ambassador Program. This program is a competition in which nine high school students from the participating schools compete against other schools in their region (and statewide). Each ambassador can earn points in a variety of ways such as serving as a poll worker, hosting voter registration drives, volunteering with non-profits, organizing service projects, and more. This program is aimed at increasing knowledge of civics and motivating young people to get involved with their community.
•Fin Fit, which is a financial fitness and literacy program. The goal of FIN FIT is to support Georgia small businesses and entrepreneurs overcome common barriers and achieving financial wellness. This program will travel around the state to provide in-person events to entrepreneurs and small businesses in Georgia.
•the budget. Raffensperger said the General Assembly provide $2 million to replace some older UPS units (uninterruptible power supply) with newer units. These will increase the battery life of the ballot marking devices, as well as make it easier for poll workers to lift as they are substantially lighter (the old ones are 80, these are 35).
•He shared that the General Assembly also appropriated money for three new licensing analysts to help manage the large growth in the state and increased licensing applications. In August, the department will begin rolling out the new licensing system to replace the aging current system (over 20 years old). This will help all Georgians get their professional licenses much faster.
