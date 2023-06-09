Senator Bo Hatchett, who represents Banks County, has been appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones to serve as chairman of the Senate Study Committee on Rural Medical Personnel Recruitment.
"Healthcare facilities across Georgia face numerous challenges when it comes to healthcare professional recruitment, especially in rural areas. A shortage of properly trained medical staff is dangerous for rural communities that are often hours away from large hospitals," said Sen. Hatchett. "As a Senator from rural Georgia, I have seen firsthand the negative impacts that a lack of healthcare personnel can have on the health and wellness of families located outside of metro areas in our state. I appreciate Lt. Governor Jones for his diligence in creating this study committee and look forward to working with my Senate colleagues as we find creative solutions for the rural healthcare sector in the coming months."
This five-member Senate Study Committee was established through the passage of Senate Resolution 371, which was sponsored by Sen. Hatchett during the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. Currently, rural hospitals face a multitude of challenges when delivering services to their patients primarily due to economic factors and a lack of available health care professionals. This Study Committee will aim to raise awareness of the obstacles faced by rural hospitals to recruit an adequate work force and retain their surgical personnel.
The committees will be tasked with holding meetings across the state, with dates and locations to be announced at a later time.
Sen. Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404-463-5257 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.