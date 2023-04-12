The Senate worked passionately during the final two days of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session to pass legislation that will benefit Georgians from all walks of life. The final stretch of our time under the Gold Dome was demanding, but I am proud of the progress that was made by both the House and Senate. There were many pieces of legislation passed, with a few measures of note.
The Senate passed House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, which fulfills our one constitutional obligation for each Legislative Session. Carried in the Senate by the Senate Appropriations Chairman Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), HB 19 is a major milestone for the Georgia General Assembly, and accounts for over $32 billion in total state funds. The measure fully funds the HOPE Scholarship under the Georgia Student Finance Commission, offers raises to state law enforcement officers, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. Both the House and Senate chambers worked hard to reconcile our differences in this carefully crafted budget and I appreciate the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office for their efforts to keep Georgia moving forward.
We took steps to promote safety on Georgia’s public waters with the passage of House Bill 121, carried by Sen. John Kennedy (R - Macon). This legislation would prohibit wakeboarding or wake surfing on certain Georgia waters between Sunset and Sunrise within 200 feet of any moored vessel. These activities would not be permitted within 200 feet of docks, piers, or public swimming areas. In addition, this measure would not apply to intracoastal waterways, rivers, or private lakes.
I was proud to carry Senate Resolution 371, which would establish the creation of a Senate Study Committee on Rural Medical Personnel Recruitment in the state. Georgia is in dire need of medical professionals in rural areas, and further steps must be taken to promote new ways to encourage individuals in this career path to bring their skills to these areas. I look forward to seeing the Senate bring new opportunities within this profession to light in the coming months.
I am also proud to report that two bills I had the pleasure of sponsoring reached final passage within both chambers on Wednesday. Senate Bill 44 passed the House by substitute and has been sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature. This measure is known as the “Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act” and would establish mandatory minimum sentences for those who partake in gang violence which involves minors. There is no room for street gangs in Georgia, and SB 44 gives prosecutors the tools that they need to be more effective. This legislation provides serious penalties for someone who attempts to recruit a child into a life of crime by asking them to join a street gang, and I am appreciative that the Georgia General Assembly stood strong to pass this bill.
Senate Bill 60 would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire or copper that originates from an unlicensed business. Currently, criminals target vulnerable facilities such as churches and schools to steal these items from vehicles, and there has been a surge of catalytic converter theft across the state. This legislation would further empower law enforcement officers by giving them the tools that they need to prosecute thieves who have stolen catalytic converters. I have worked closely with local law enforcement offices to craft this legislation, and hope to further deter these crimes. I look forward to seeing the implementation of these measures in the coming months after being signed into law.
As we look to the legislative sessions yet to come, I assure you that my Senate colleagues and I are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens and the 50th Senate district in mind. There is still much work to do, and I appreciate any feedback you might have concerning current or future legislation. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any questions or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns County and portions of Hall, Jackson, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404.651.7745 or by email at bo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.