The Senate worked passionately during the final two days of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session to pass legislation that will benefit Georgians from all walks of life. The final stretch of our time under the Gold Dome was demanding, but I am proud of the progress that was made by both the House and Senate. There were many pieces of legislation passed, with a few measures of note.

The Senate passed House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, which fulfills our one constitutional obligation for each Legislative Session. Carried in the Senate by the Senate Appropriations Chairman Senator Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia), HB 19 is a major milestone for the Georgia General Assembly, and accounts for over $32 billion in total state funds. The measure fully funds the HOPE Scholarship under the Georgia Student Finance Commission, offers raises to state law enforcement officers, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. Both the House and Senate chambers worked hard to reconcile our differences in this carefully crafted budget and I appreciate the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office for their efforts to keep Georgia moving forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.