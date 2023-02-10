State Senator Bo Hatchett (R-Cornelia) has introduced Senate Bill 60, which would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire or used copper that originates from an unlicensed business. This bill requires an individual or business to be a secondary materials recycler in order to possess a used or detached converter if it is not their own.

“SB 60 aims to give law enforcement the tools that they need in order to stop those who have stolen catalytic converters,” said Sen. Bo Hatchett. “I have worked closely with local law enforcement offices to craft this legislation, and hope to deter these crimes.”

