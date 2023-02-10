State Senator Bo Hatchett (R-Cornelia) has introduced Senate Bill 60, which would make it illegal to purchase or sell detached catalytic converters, used utility wire or used copper that originates from an unlicensed business. This bill requires an individual or business to be a secondary materials recycler in order to possess a used or detached converter if it is not their own.
“SB 60 aims to give law enforcement the tools that they need in order to stop those who have stolen catalytic converters,” said Sen. Bo Hatchett. “I have worked closely with local law enforcement offices to craft this legislation, and hope to deter these crimes.”
SB 60 would strengthen guidance on the purchasing of materials from secondary materials recyclers and also includes a two-year pilot program to allow businesses to pay cash for scrap metal worth under $100. No individual would be able to purchase copper wire that appears to have been exposed to heat, charred, or burned without proper documentation that it was collected from a registered business.
SB 60 has been favorably reported out of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
Sen. Bo Hatchett serves as a Governor’s Administration Floor Leader. He represents the 50th Senate District which includes Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties and portions of Hall, Jackso, and White counties. He can be reached by phone at 404-463-5257 or by email atbo.hatchett@senate.ga.gov.
