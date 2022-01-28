Sen. Bo Hatchett (R – Toccoa) recently filed Senate Bill 377 intended to prohibit local boards of education, the University System of Georgia (USG), the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), and Georgia’s state agencies from teaching or promoting Critical Race Theory.
“Critical Race Theory has stoked an intense debate around the country and here in Georgia. In order to have an honest dialogue, we have to define the terms of the discussion,” said Sen. Hatchett. “We must stop divisive concepts from being taught in Georgia Colleges and Universities and seeping down into our k-12 schools, concepts that an overwhelming majority of Georgians outright reject. The bottom line is this: we must ensure that no student is taught to feel guilty or 'less than' because of how they were born. Scapegoating and stereotyping are not acceptable teaching methods. Period.”
SB 377 also calls for the establishment of a complaint resolution policy for local school systems, USG and TCSG to address any violations of the provisions under this bill.
When available, SB 377 will be available to view at https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/all
